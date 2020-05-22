BOE discusses remote learning feedback

POINT PLEASANT — As Point Pleasant School District students and faculty head into the final month of the school year, officials are reflecting on their pandemic management plan and what needs to be addressed over the summer, to be ready if COVID-19 causes the closure of school buildings again.

“We knew it was going to be new for everybody,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said during the May 18 meeting of the board of education.

He added, “If we have to go back to it, whether it is September or sometime in the fall — as there is talk of a second wave of coronavirus hitting again — I think our plan for online learning will be more definitive and it will not look like what we are doing now. It’ll have more structure to it.”

Board member Jacquelyn Wieland raised concerns she has seen and heard voiced by parents.

“I would say the kids are struggling with the schedules. They are struggling to keep up with everything, and I would also say the motivation level is challenging,” she said.

“It is certainly not a reflection on anyone specific,” Ms. Wieland said. “It is more a reflection of the scenario that we are in and I think we need to be sensitive to that and aware of that and cognizant to it.”

Board member Diane Peterson echoed those concerns, saying that while teachers “have gone above and beyond” to make remote learning work, keeping students engaged and motivated has been a challenge.

“Nobody knew we were going to be out this long … so moving forward I do think we need to take a good hard look at what is the plan in terms of preparing teachers to know the best way to maintain levels of motivation,” she said.

