Three capital improvement ordinances approved

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea held the second reading and public hearing for four ordinances at their Monday, May 11 commissioners meeting, with three of them being for capital improvements.

The borough passed a capital water improvement ordinance that will issue $172,550 in bonds or notes to help finance the project. The three sections of the improvements were additional water meters throughout the borough; improvements to the water plant to replace or reline water lines in order to be in compliance with the NJ Water Quality Accountability Act; and the purchase of a pickup truck for the water department. The three purchases have an estimated lifespan of 20 years, 40 years and five years respectively.

Mayor Ed Bonanno said, “This ordinance allows us to make improvements to the water plant and to buy additional water meters in town.”

The total is $181,300, which will include a downpayment total of $8,750.

