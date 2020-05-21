Riverfront beaches to open Friday

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials have announced that municipal beaches will be open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“Gov. [Phil] Murphy signed Executive Order No. 143 allowing beaches to open. I am happy to announce that our two riverfront beaches at River Avenue and Maxson Avenue are scheduled to reopen,” Mayor Robert Sabosik announced on the borough website.

“On Friday, May 22, both beaches and our boardwalk at Riverfront Park will be opened to the public once again. I ask residents to be mindful of social distancing requirements and to be respectful of each others’ personal spaces.”

In his message, Mayor Sabosik spoke about the process for purchasing beach badges this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Beach badges will go on sale online on our website [ptboro.com] May 22. You must use your Community Pass account to purchase them. If you do not have an account, you can set one up for free by visiting our Recreation Department page on our website,” he said.

“Daily badges will not be sold at the beach and all badges must be bought online ahead of time. They will be required for daily access starting June 20, when lifeguards are scheduled to be on duty.

“Please note this date is the same every year, regardless of COVID-19. Lifeguards will also make the appropriate call to limit access once capacity has been reached due to the governor’s restrictions on beach openings.”

Beach badges are $20 for anyone 6-years-old and over and $10 for seniors 60 years old and over. Badges are not required for Active or Retired Military, just show your Military ID at the beach.

As of right now, there will be no daily wristbands sold, all badges must be purchased ahead of time. Due to capacity rules, a badge will not guarantee access if the beach is full due to COVID-19 restrictions. Beach Badges will be able to be picked up in the Borough Hall Court Lobby after June 1. You will receive an email or get a call that your badge is ready for pick up.

According to Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr., the borough did not have to make many changes when it came to the hiring of lifeguards for the summer season.

“The amount of lifeguards remains the same. We already have a small lifeguard pool because unlike our neighboring towns that have ocean beaches, we only have our river beaches,” he said.

“We have just the right amount of lifeguards. The lifeguards will be trained in and will follow new COVID-19 safety procedures being put out by the governor’s office and the New Jersey Department of Health.”

