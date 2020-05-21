Police warn of contact-tracing text scams

State and local officials are warning residents not to fall for scammers pretending to be coronavirus contact tracers in text messages in order to get personal information.

Thousands of scams have been reported throughout New Jersey involving phony coronavirus tracers.

“Recently, complaints were made of people receiving text messages saying they came in contact with someone who had COVID-19. The text messages ask people to follow links and then they try and obtain private information,” the Wall Township Police Department warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personal information, such as Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers, should never be given to them, police said. Contact tracers don’t need that information and they don’t text people.

“A legitimate contact tracing effort usually includes a call to educate people and tell them if they are at risk and what they should be on the lookout for,” police said.

“A special place in hell is reserved for people trying to scam you on contact tracing,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his Wednesday news briefing.

To report any instance of scam calls, file a complaint online with the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs or call 973-504-6240.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.