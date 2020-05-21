SEA GIRT — After temporarily shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 emergency, Joe Leone’s Gastronomia in Sea Girt is warming the ovens in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The establishment is offering patrons a “Pronto Grab & Go” market for takeout.

“It’s not going to be what it was and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” owner Joe Leone told The Coast Star Wednesday night. “We’re going to play it out day-by-day. It’s going to be the quality that it was always, it’s just going to be served differently.”

The Sea Girt Gastronomia was set to open at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21. The holiday hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Monday through Wednesday. Offerings include ready-made sandwiches, prepackaged and prepared foods, fresh mozzarella, sauces, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees at the Sea Girt location will work in threes in order to maintain a safe distance from not just each other but patrons walking through the door when it reopens for the weekend.

There will be a three-customer limit in the store during the reopening along with maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.