BELMAR — In a move intended to prevent crowding on the boardwalk, Belmar officials say they will cut off sales of season beach badges on Friday and through the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Daily beach badges, which cost $9, will be on sale on Saturday, May 23, however. To assist with social distancing, additional ticket booths for daily badge sales will be added to the boardwalk, as well as at two booths placed at Silver Lake.

Seasonal beach badge sales will resume on Tuesday, May 26, according to an announcement posted on the borough’s official Facebook page, Belmar New Jersey.

The weekend-long suspension of seasonal badge sales follows concerns raised by the long lines of beachgoers who waited outside the Taylor Pavilion on Saturday, May 16, to purchase them. The line stretched for blocks and Mayor Mark Walsifer said later that two months worth of seasonal badges had been sold in a single day.

The cost of season beach badges for adults is $70 and $30 for those age 65 or older. A valid ID is required as proof of age in order to purchase a senior badge.

