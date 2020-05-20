Amelia P. Wise

By
Star News Group Staff
-
37 views

Amelia P. Wise [Griffin], 91, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, after surviving a bout with COVID-19 earlier this year, ending a long and valiant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born to Michael and Margaret Griffin in Cross Beg, County Clare, Ireland, Amelia emigrated to America after graduation to continue her education