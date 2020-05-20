Alexis Catherine Windle

By
Star News Group Staff
-
49 views

Alexis Catherine Windle, 27, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born in Point Pleasant she was a lifelong resident.

Alexis attended Point Pleasant Borough High School, where she was a cheerleader and currently was working as a server at Ruby Tuesday’s in Brick.

Surviving are her mother, Mary