Robert James Crouse

Star News Group Staff
It is with a heavy heart that the surviving members of the Crouse Family share the news of the passing of Robert James Crouse on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Robert was a son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, a Marine, small business entrepreneur, a Boy Scout leader, a genealogist, a Boston