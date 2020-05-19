Murphy: Pharmacies may test without Rx; and car dealerships may open

TRENTON — As the COVID-19 outbreak begins to slow in New Jersey, the state on Tuesday put into place two new measures: Pharmacies may test individuals on a widespread basis without requiring a doctor’s prescription; and car dealerships and bicycle shops may resume in-person sales.

On the latter measure, Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily news briefing: “We know this is an important step for dealerships and for people who need access to transportation, and it is, unquestionably, another step forward on our road back.”

All persons on premises must wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Car and motorcycle dealerships have been shuttered as nonessential businesses since the governor issued his stay-at-home order on March 21, although online and remote sales have been allowed.

The governor also announced an expansion of coronavirus testing.

The state Division of Consumer Affairs has authorized more than 18,000 licensed pharmacists in New Jersey to administer COVID-19 tests to their customers and the new order removes the requirement for a prescription.

“Our ability to get on and stay on our road back relies heavily on having an expanded and accessible program of testing,” Gov. Murphy said. “Pharmacies are the places where customers and residents may feel most comfortable to receive a COVID-19 test, in a place they trust, from a pharmacist they know.”

He also said CVS has notified the state that it is preparing to offer self-swab tests at a minimum of 50 New Jersey locations by the end of May.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli noted that there are now 140 testing locations in New Jersey.

“The first step in containing COVID-19 is testing. It will help us determine the spread of the disease. It will help us save lives and determine the needs of contact tracing and for bed space and quarantine,” she said.

“I want to encourage all our health care workers, first responders and all vulnerable populations to get tested although you may not have symptoms. It is possible you have the virus and can spread it to others, including people you love the most. If an individual was exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.”

On Tuesday, there were 3,481 coronavirus patients hospitalized in New Jersey, with 977 of those in intensive care or critical care units, the first time that number has fallen below 1,000 since April, Gov. Murphy said.

New Jersey has had a total 149,016 cases, and its death toll now stands at 10,586, with 162 new deaths reported Tuesday.

