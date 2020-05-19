Florence T. Guippone

Florence [Gore] Guippone, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Jersey Shore Hospital in Neptune.

Born in the Bronx, New York, Flo attended Cathedral High School in New York, and Suffolk Community College in Long Island, New York. She enjoyed a successful career as a Senior Claims Adjuster with Liberty Mutual