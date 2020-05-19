Brick Township woman charged with murder, remains at large

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick Township woman has been charged with the murder of a family member with a wine container and is now being sought by law enforcement, the Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced Tuesday night in a joint statement.

Marya Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick Township is charged with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, of Brick Township. The suspect is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The OCPO said that she is currently a fugitive.

Authorities did not immediately release the relationship between the suspect and victim, but confirmed that they lived together.

Around noon on, Sunday, May 17, Brick Township discovered what they described as a “suspicious” lifeless body of the victim in a bedroom at 28 Creek Road after responding to a reported unresponsive female.

An autopsy performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner determined that the manner of death was homicide. A joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosceutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined that a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine” was the weapon used in the murder, consistent with the victim’s injuries. A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.