Brick Township woman charged with murder, remains at large

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick Township woman has been charged with the murder of a family member with a wine container and is now being sought by law enforcement, the Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced Tuesday night in a joint statement.
Marya Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick Township is charged with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, of Brick Township. The suspect is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The OCPO said that she is currently a fugitive.
Authorities did not immediately release the relationship between the suspect and victim, but confirmed that they lived together.
Around noon on, Sunday, May 17, Brick Township discovered what they described as a “suspicious” lifeless body of the victim in a bedroom at 28 Creek Road after responding to a reported unresponsive female.
An autopsy performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner determined that the manner of death was homicide. A joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosceutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined that a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine” was the weapon used in the murder, consistent with the victim’s injuries. A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.
“Further investigation ultimately determined that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus did, in fact, cause the victim’s death,” the release said.
“Great teamwork by all of the respective law enforcement agencies and officers involved in this investigation. Our focus now is to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus and bring her into custody,” Prosecutor Billhimer said in a statement.
“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus should contact Detective Ken Steinberg of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1113 or Detective John Carroll of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-4760, ext. 3964.”
Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Riccio thanked several agencies for their help in the investigation, including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.
They additionally thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Homeland Security, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, for their assistance.
