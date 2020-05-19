Betty Ann Rola

Betty Ann Rola, 89, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

She was born and raised in New York City and moved to Point Pleasant in 1959 to raise her son. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Gaetano and Marial Giallombardo Cirrito, and her siblings Martin Cirrito, Bessie Cirrito and Frances