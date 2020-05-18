Thomas J. Geiger

By
Star News Group Staff
-
22 views

Thomas J. Geiger, 84, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020 with his beloved wife Helen at his side.

As a lifelong resident of New Jersey he was born in Irvington and grew up in Roselle and Roselle Park, and summered in Avon-By-The-Sea where his family owned The Sylvan Hotel