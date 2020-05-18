Murphy outlines multi-stage return to ‘new normalcy’

TRENTON — Additional outdoor recreational activities and businesses may restart their operations on Friday, May 22, and even more openings will be permitted in the weeks to come, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

The new recreation allowed includes batting cages, golf ranges, shooting and archery ranges, horseback riding, private tennis clubs and community gardens. Also, golfers will be able to tee-off in foursomes, rather than a twosome, he said.

These are part of a multistage plan to restart the economy announced by the governor on Monday.

Previously, at Stage Zero, “We were essentially stuck at the height of the pandemic” and “locked down as much as we could be,” Gov. Murphy said. “Today, we find ourselves in a better place because the steps we took have been effective. Together, we’re moving toward what we must all acknowledge will be a new normal.”

The governor said New Jersey now is at Stage 1, with state parks having opened on May 2 and beaches and boardwalks along the Jersey Shore opening in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The state is looking to get to Stage 2 in a matter of weeks, the governor said, when a broader restart of the economy might include expanded retail, outdoor dining, limited personal care services and opening of museums and libraries, all with reduced capacity.

Stage 3 would allow shoppers to enter downtown and main street storefronts and limited gatherings with appropriate safeguards.

Also during Stage 3, more work activities, such as critical in-office work and meetings, may be allowed if safety guidelines are met. But all workers who can work from home, such as accounting office workers, would continue to work from home.

For all these stages, workers returning to their places of employment would depend on the resumption of childcare services and scaling up New Jersey Transit service, the governor said.

“As we enter each stage, we will allow businesses and activities to reopen according to their risk level and the challenges they will face to safeguard public health,” he said

But he cautioned that the reopening process will depend on pandemic data regarding virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

“If we begin to see a backslide on public health, we will pull the reins on restarting. We will not risk lives with a rebound of COVID-19. he said.

Gov. Murphy also cautioned that even after residents have widely returned to workplaces and downtowns, there will be a “new normal” until a proven vaccine is widely available.

“COVID19 has changed everything. After 9/11, new security measures were put into place that we were not accustomed to. Those practices are now part of our routines. The aftermath of COVID-19 will be similar. Social distancing will still be the rule of the days ahead.”

He said the “new normal” will include a strong program of testing and contact tracing, as well as personal responsibility and compliance with continued social distancing, proper sanitation and hygiene and the wearing of face coverings.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

