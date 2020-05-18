Michael Salerno, 79, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Michael was a butcher and owner of Lexington Meat Market in Jersey City, where he
had started as a delivery boy at the age of 13. He was a member of the Secaucus
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)