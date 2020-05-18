Leon ‘Harper’ Galloway

By
Star News Group Staff
-
24 views

Leon “Harper” Galloway, of Brielle, a loved and treasured husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother, passed away in his sleep at his home Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He courageously fought many illnesses associated with a head trauma accident from 1992. Harper was born October 18, 1938 in Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated from Immaculate Conception