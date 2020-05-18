Joyce S. Keating

Joyce S. Keating, 85, of Belmar, formerly of Schenectady, New York, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

She was born and raised in Schenectady where she and her husband raised their family before moving to Belmar 20 years ago. Joyce graduated from the State University