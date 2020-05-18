Joan Cecile Johnson [Churaze] passed from this life on Monday, May 18, 2020. Joan Cecile Johnson [Churaze] passed from this life on Monday, May 18, 2020.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles. She is survived by her loving children Nancy, Jean and Robert.

Joan lived life to its fullest and loved the company of her family and friends whether on a cruise, poolside