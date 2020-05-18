Janet Kimball

By
Star News Group Staff
-
8 views

Janet Kimball [Demko], 65, of Neptune Township died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, peacefully at home after a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Jersey City, Janet lived in Bayonne before moving to the shore 34 years ago with her husband James. Janet retired as a Radiology Technician from Jersey Shore Imaging. She was