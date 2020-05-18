Anthony ‘Poppy’ Riccio

Anthony “Poppy” Riccio, 90 of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on May 10, 2020.

Anthony was born and raised in Jersey City. Anthony and his father Louis joined together as a used car dealer back in 50’s. This led to purcha