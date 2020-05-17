Maryland Avenue Beach opens in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – Borough officials are lauding a successful beach opening as community members put on their sunscreen, grabbed their beach chairs and headed to Maryland Avenue Beach for the first day of its opening Friday.

With strict social distancing measures and restricted parking rules in place to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star the May 15 opening of Maryland Avenue Beach went exactly as he was hoping for.

“I think it went really well this weekend. Friday couldn’t have been nicer. Saturday was still beach weather. It wasn’t as warm as Friday but it maybe was even better because it was a little less humid,” he said.

“The crowds were totally manageable. It was just what we were hoping for on that front. Our residents’ felt safe the whole time which was the most important thing and our police were able to handle things properly which was also was very important for us.”

Several guidelines were applied at the Maryland Avenue Beach and will continue to be including a daily limit of the capacity of patrons allowed on the beach at any one time in order to allow sufficient space for proper social distancing.

Borough officials plan to ease restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they want to make sure it is done safely.

Badges will be required on Memorial Day Weekend and weekends only throughout early June. Starting the weekend of June 20, badges will be required at all times.

“I think by now everybody has seen the photos of what happened on the Wildwood Boardwalk on Friday and the Ocean City Boardwalk yesterday and I think that validates a lot of what we are doing here considering that when everybody shut things down we were shutting things down before we even had cases in our municipalities,” Mayor Kanitra said.

“We are still having new cases in our municipalities and I think we’re making the right decisions here to kind of do things slowly and to keep ourselves from having some unmanageable crowds while the virus is till spreading and out and positive cases are still coming.”

Temporary, State of Emergency, parking restrictions went into effect on May 15, with two placards mailed out residents to park on borough streets east of the railroad tracks.

“For the most part I think we had everything under control,” Mayor Kanitra said. “The parking worked the way that we wanted it to for the most part, we were mainly warning people and the signage that we had all over town I think did the majority of the work for us.”

