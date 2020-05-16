Long line forms for Belmar beach badges

BELMAR — Beach badge sales by the borough drew a long line of eager purchasers, stretching from 9th Avenue to the Taylor Pavilion in Belmar on Saturday morning.

Sales of 2020 season beach badges began at 9 a.m. May 16 and will continue to be on sale seven days a week 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. at Taylor Pavilion, 500 Ocean Ave, the borough website states.

The beach’s opening planned for Memorial Day weekend was expected to result in heavy badge sales this weekend.

“People have been very, very polite, the sales are brisk, we’ve had a line most of the day,” Business Administrator Edward D. Kirschenbaum Sr. said.

“People are practicing social distancing guidelines, wearing the masks inside Taylor Pavilion and is treating the staff with respect and our staff is giving them respect.

“It is a new normal and we’re very happy everyone’s following the social distancing guidelines and are not giving anyone a problem. We have police officers that are marking the line to make sure people do stay to the right so they don’t clog the boardwalk up and that is what we are trying to do.”

Daily badges are $9 per day for those age 16 and older [free for anyone younger] and seasonal badges are $70 for most adults and $30 for those age 65 or older.

According to the borough website, “beach badges are required for admission to Belmar’s beaches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on weekends only from Memorial Day weekend until the full season starts on the third Monday of June, when badges are required every day until Labor Day.”

“I think there are a lot of people buying badges now just because they want to get back into the routine,” Mr. Kirschenbaum said.

“They are fearful we are possibly going to run out of badges, which we will not. We have a plan in place to make sure social distancing guidelines are enforced and adhered to once the beach open on Memorial Day.”

