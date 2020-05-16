Chartered-boat services can resume May 17, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that he will sign an executive order allowing chartered-boat services, including fishing and watercraft rentals, to resume Sunday morning.

The announcement was made during the governor’s daily press briefing May 16, where he also outlined several safety measures that will be required as part of the resuming of services.

“Today I am proud that we are able to announce that in addition to enjoying our beaches, our shore goers will also be able to enjoy some time on the water as well,” he said May 16. “So today I am signing an executive order that will allow fishing charters and other charter boat services and watercraft rentals to resume effective at 6 a.m. tomorrow, May 17.

“In both instances we will require specific social distancing and sanitation measures to be followed including the implementation of online or telephone payment systems to further lessen direct person-to-person contact ,among other procedures spelled out in my order. One of those will also require that all passenger and customer logs be properly maintained for the purposes of contact tracing should that be required.”

The resumption of chartered-boat services is one of several efforts announced in recent days aimed at supporting the opening of the state economy.

“We are confident in taking these steps for getting our state on the road back for the same reason we have been able to take the other steps announced over the past few days to restart our economy and begin our recovery because the data says that it is possible,” Gov. Murphy said.

