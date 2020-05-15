Tips for staying safe while shopping

For many residents during this pandemic, the only time they leave their homes is to shop for essential items such as groceries and toiletries, which still puts themselves and others at some risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Many grocery stores such as the Stop and Shop on Route 70 in Brick have established early-morning hours so that senior citizens, those most at risk for the virus, can shop exclusively before larger, younger crowds are permitted.

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that non-essential businesses will be permitted to operate, with curbside pickup only, starting May 18. Customers still are not allowed to enter nonessential retail stores.

Given the stress surrounding the necessary chore of shopping during these times, The Ocean County Health Department [OCHD] has announced several new tips on how to best protect oneself and others when at the store.

“For most of us, there is no way of getting around going out to buy groceries and run other essential errands such as banking, take-out food orders or doctor visits,” Ocean County Health Department Public Health Coordinator and Health Officer Daniel Regenye said in a statement.

“The only way to accomplish these tasks and feel safe from catching the COVID-19 virus is to strictly adhere to following all the social distancing measures. We’ve been sharing the measures from the very beginning but now the Ocean County Health Department feels it’s time for a second push to get the message out as we face new challenges.”

OCHD suggested these following tips for residents to safely get all of the essential items they need:

Stay home if you’re sick!

Stay at least 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines.

Wear a face covering. Latex gloves are not recommended to wear when grocery shopping.

Make a list and shop quickly.

Shop alone. Don’t bring the family.

Sanitize carts and hands, before and after shopping.

Give the cashier some space or use the self-checkout.

Choose no-touch payment when you can.

If you are at higher risk for severe illness, find out if stores have special hours for people at high risk.

Wash your hands with soap and water before shopping and as soon as you get home.

In addition to shopping needs, the OCHD has also provided the following tips for other essential errands such as banking and picking up a prescription medication:

Avoid crowds. Go to the bank, post office or pharmacy during times when fewer people will be there (i.e. early morning or later in the night.)

Bank on-line whenever possible. If you do visit a bank make sure to clean the ATM machine with a disinfecting wipe before use.

Order groceries and other goods on-line for home delivery. (Make sure to plan ahead as some deliveries may take a week or longer).

Use curbside pickup.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after collecting your mail or accepting deliveries.

Use telemedicine or communicate with your doctor by phone or email if possible.

Reschedule procedures that are not urgently needed.

Use the drive-thru when picking up medicines. Try to pick up all your medicine at one time if possible.

“The measures haven’t changed as much as the evolving scenarios we all have to adjust to,” Mr. Regenye said. “That means we need to keep coming up with new and improvisational plans and protocols to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping our residents safe and sound,”

For more information regarding COVID-19 guidelines, visit the OCHD website at www.ochd.org. The OCHD is also providing a COVID-19 information hotline for residents and clinicians to answer questions regarding the coronavirus. The number is 732-341-9700 ext. 7411.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/