T-shirt sales support local first responders

POINT PLEASANT — The local business community has come together to support volunteer first responders on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus.

Last week, ten area eateries, retailers and other establishments, launched the Boro4Boro Shirt Project, a collaborative effort to support the Point Boro EMS Squad and Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 amid their commitment to serving and protecting the community during the global pandemic.

“It just started out as a thought I had one day and I reached out to Aimee [LaPatta, of Plethora Boutique] and we kicked around the idea of doing a shirt and donating back to the community and having a positive saying on it,” Brian Alvarez, of MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We ended up thinking of the local fire department and EMT’s since they have been pretty much volunteering and doing a lot to help the community so we wanted it to focus on them.”

Once the idea was formed, other area business owners from all sectors were enlisted to help with the creation of the T-shirt, which features a design in the center of a wave with the Point Pleasant Boro logo to its side, the emblem of the EMS and fire department, the names of the sponsors surrounding it, as well as the tagline “Healing Comes In Waves.”

“We were looking to do something with our time that felt like it had a purpose and we talked about local things that were in need right now and we all came to the conclusion that we wanted to give the EMS and fire department a little boost in their donations because they can’t hold their regular fundraisers right now,” said Chelsea Sweerus, of Bridge Ave Barber Shop.

“Being that they are volunteer organizations, those are important to them, and being that they are first responders and paramount to our success right now we decided on them.”

According to organizers the initial order of 122 T-shirts were quickly sold out, with pre-orders exceeding expectations.

“We launched the website and it has taken off [and] we have already sold out of the original run of 122 shirts and now we are taking pre-orders for more and we have far exceeded our goal,” Ms. Sweerus said.

Those wishing to secure their T-shirt, which costs $26 to $30 depending on size, can do so at https://boro4boro.square.site/.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.