MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Fire Department responded to Jaspan Hardware on Friday afternoon for a reported electrical odor, according to fire marshal Chris Barkalow.

After securing the building, JCP&L responded to check the electrical lines and shut off the power.

“It was just an odor of electrical burning — no visible fire or smoke just an odor possibly from the insulation on the wires,” Mr. Barkalow said. “We left the power off until he [the owner] gets an electrician to come out and take a look and give it the green light.”

