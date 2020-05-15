OCC scales back virus testing hours

OCEAN COUNTY — This week, the Ocean County Health Department’s coronavirus testing facility at Ocean County College in Toms River scaled back its hours for testing residents as demand for the testing declined.

Testing at the site now is reduced to Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. When the quickly assembled facility originally opened on March 30, it operated Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Now operating in its seventh week, the site saw a marked decrease in the number of appointments being made and adjusted the hours accordingly. So far, the site has tested over 2,500 of patients, with a positive testing rate of just around 21 percent.

“We have noticed the number of appointments being made for the site have been decreasing, so we need to adjust the site schedule,” Ocean County Public Health Coordinator Daniel Regenye said last Saturday.

“The college drive-thru testing site has gone very smoothly and we review the operations there weekly.”

“We are adjusting the hours at this time,” Mr. Regenye said. “Should we need to make changes again in the future, we will do so.”

About 18 nurses staff the testing facility in a rotation. At its peak, these nurses tested around 180 patients per day.

For those who are still seeking a coronavirus test, the OCHD said that the testing requirements remain the same.

“It remains imperative that people follow the requirements to be tested at the college,” Regenye said. “We do not want anyone to show up at this testing site without following the requirements we have put in place. We are not going to do any health screenings at the site. It is just for testing for the virus.”

Ocean County Health Department officials are reminding residents of the requirements to be tested include:

You must be an Ocean County resident and have identification.

You must have a health-care practitioner script.

You must make an online appointment at www.ochd.org.

You must be symptomatic.

Entry to the college site is from the Hooper Avenue entrance.

CASE TOTALS

