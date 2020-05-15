July 7 primary will be mail-in vote, primarily, governor says

TRENTON — New Jersey will conduct its July 7 primary election mostly by mail, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

“No one should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote,” he said.

Amid the coronavirus, the date had been pushed back from June in the hope that people could vote in person at the polls.

But at his Friday, May 15, news briefing, the governor said the primary “will be primarily a vote-by-mail election,” with a limited number of polling places open for in-person voting.

All registered Democratic and Republican voters will automatically receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot.

All unaffiliated and inactive voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot application.

“And in addition to the U.S. Postal Service, we will also require counties to distribute secure drop boxes for voters to turn in their completed ballots,” the governor said.

The deadline by which votes must be received by a county Board of Elections to be counted as valid will be extended from 48 hours after polls close to seven days after polls close. Ballots still must be postmarked by July 7 at the latest.

“While many voters have seamlessly transitioned to voting by mail, we know there are other voters who prefer to cast their ballot in person, in addition to voters with disabilities who cannot fill out a mail-in ballot,” Gov. Murphy said.

Therefore, each municipality will be required to provide at least one polling place for citizens to vote on Tuesday, July 7, according to the new directive. Social distancing will be enforced and frequently cleaning of the polling places, especially of touch-screen machines, is required.

“Our goals are two-fold: To maximize our democracy while minimizing the risk of illness. We want everyone to participate in a safe, democratic process,” the governor said.

