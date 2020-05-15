While dining at home is a current necessity, it doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy delectable dinners and delicious cocktails from your favorite restaurant. Dine on your favorite entree and shake up a signature cocktail from your go-to bar all in the comfort of your own home. Various restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties are offering both food menus and meal deals as well as packaged goods and cocktail kits for takeout and delivery. Staying home with dinner and drinks from your local restaurant makes staying home a bit easier and definitely a bit tastier.
CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP
Cornerstone Kitchen & Tap, Jackson is offering guests curbside pickup and delivery Tuesday through Sunday. Daily specials include burger, wings and brew on Tuesdays, margaritas and tacos on Wednesdays, Italian night on Thursdays and a family style package on Sundays. In addition to a limited, yet still plentiful food menu that changes daily, Cornerstone is packaging up refreshing cocktail kits that pair perfectly with your meal. Growler fills and select beers are also available. The pink grapefruit mule kit includes a CKT mixer, 750 ml bottle of vodka, lime, ginger beer and a mule mug. Margarita kits are available in small and large sizes and several flavor options that change weekly. For more information and current menu offerings for both food and beverage, visit cktjackson.com.
IL POSTO
Il Posto, Neptune is serving up divine dishes daily from 4 – 8 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery. The restaurant is offering daily food specials posted on its social media channels as well as dinner for four meal packages and a family pizza special. While you’re ordering dinner add a bottle of wine or package of beer to compliment your meal. This week Il Posto was pleased to announce that they will also be offering pint sized cocktails to go. Il Posto shared to social media that, “if you were craving an espresso martini or ruby red cosmo, remember to add one to your order.” For more information on specials, cocktails to go and more, visit ilpostonj.com and stay up to date on Il Posto’s social media channels.
BEACON 70
Beacon 70, Brick offers pickup and delivery daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. From starters to burgers, pizzas, tacos, salads, entrees, build your own pizza kits and more, Beacon 70 is serving it all up for you to enjoy at home and food isn’t the only thing on their menu. The establishment is offering beer, wine and liquor sales as well. Beacon 70’s margarita kits make approximately 30 servings and are offered in classic, peach or strawberry flavors. The kit includes one liter of Espolon blanco tequila, 2.5 liters of your custom margarita mix, one lime and coarse salt for garnish. For more food and drink offering and additional information, visit beacon70.com.
TAKA
Taka, Asbury Park is open for takeout daily from 12 to 8 p.m. and offers a takeout lunch menu from 12 – 3 p.m. and a takeout dinner menu from 3 – 8 p.m. Bring Taka specialties like gyoza, calamari, the Jun-san roll, braised short rib and more right to your dining table and pair your meal with beer, sake, wine or a cocktail. Taka is offering bottles of cocktails for takeout so you can feel like you’re at the bar while still being safe at home. Cocktail options include aviations, traditional or jalapeno pineapple margaritas, old fashioneds and cosmopolitans. Simply pour your cocktail of choice, dish out your meal and enjoy a taste of Taka completely from home. For the full menu and additional information, visit takaasbury.com.
