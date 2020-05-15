Foundation celebrates Point Boro’s best

POINT PLEASANT — In the absence of being able to host its annual Celebration of Boro’s Best this spring, the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education is using alternative platforms to honor the crème de la crème of the Point Pleasant School District.

The third annual Celebration of Boro’s Best was expected to take place at Jenkinson’s Pavilion May 7, bringing together teachers, students and alums for an evening of honoring the best the borough school district has to offer.

In lieu of hosting the cocktail-style reception and buffet dinner due to the coronavirus, foundation members have been busy using social media and traveling around town to personally honor nine teachers of the year and principal-select teachers of special recognition, as well as 10 senior students.

“We’re disappointed that obviously [the celebration] couldn’t happen but we are trying to do the best that we can to just let them know that they are a really important part of our community, our school system and that we appreciate everything that they do year in and year out,” said President Katie Blessing.

With gold and black balloons in hand and a special lawn sign reading “A Student Leadership Grant Winner Lives Here” ready to be placed, foundation members ‘had a blast’ celebrating seniors Julia Mertikas, Ben Stefan, Steven Redler, Megan Bynoe, Caroline Shea, Ryan Jasaitis, Elizabeth Black, Brad Preiser, Max Brushaber and Sarah Kimak as this years Student Leadership Grant recipients.

Each student was surprised with a special vehicle parade from the foundation and presented with a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of all their hard work and dedication to academics, sports, extracurriculars and community service over their high school careers.

“We paid attention to their academics, their commitment to service in their community and leadership among their peers … and we were able to choose 10 students as a foundation that we felt really exemplified what we were looking for and we wanted to do something to celebrate them,” Ms. Blessing said.

“We got some lawn signs, we got some balloons, and we spoke to their parents prior and we were able to surprise them at their houses which we had a really good time doing.

“The fun of it was that this wasn’t a scholarship that the kids applied for so they really had no idea what we were doing there so we were kind of able to introduce ourselves and our mission and just give them a check out of the blue and surprise them so it was a really good time for all of us for sure.”

