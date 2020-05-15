Facebook group formed to honor Class of 2020

POINT PLEASANT — As COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of many festivities enjoyed by Point Pleasant Borough High School seniors, parents are using the power of social media to lift the spirits of the Class of 2020 and honor them for all their accomplishments.

With such events as the Senior Ball, Senior Picnic and Project Graduation cancelled amid the pandemic, a group of parents has launched the Adopt a 2020 Point Pleasant Boro Senior Facebook group, where guardians share posts about their seniors before family, friends and community members are invited to join the group and adopt a senior and do something nice for them to honor and celebrate them and make them feel special.

“A friend of mine invited me to post on Pinelands [Regional High School] page and I immediately was like ‘we can do this here’ … for the seniors just to try to bring a little joy to them while dealing with all of this since the year is kind of ending on a sour note,” said organizer Beth Pillsbury.

“We invited the senior parents to join the group and they create a post, write up a little bio of their child, what they were involved in during school, what their plans are for college or whatnot and then they’re posted and considered up for adoption. They invite their friends and family to the page and then they can adopt one student or however many they want, and once they comment they want to adopt a senior on the post … they’re pledging to send them a gift of some kind.”

According to organizers, the goal is to have every one of the 213 seniors adopted and honored. To date more than 1,000 community members have joined the Facebook group, with more than half the class adopted by multiple members of the community.

“We have gotten more than half the class up there in just a couple days so it is moving quickly and we’re super excited,” said organizer Kim Rossi. “It is super exciting so many community members are reaching out and wanting to help. I think people know how much hurt is going through these kids hearts right now. They are just disappointed and there are a lot of emotions going on and this page is really to try to pick them up and make them feel a little better right now because of all they are going through.

“My daughter is losing out on a tremendous amount of stuff … [she] happens to be a co-valedictorian of the class and has been a varsity lacrosse player for four years and was named captain again this year and their season was shut down before they had a single game and it was the one thing she was looking forward to her senior year … so we’re excited to see that this is being promoted and people are really seeing the impact of all these kids have lost.”

