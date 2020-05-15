COVID-19 has now killed 10,000 New Jerseyans

TRENTON — The grim death toll of New Jerseyans who have died of COVID-19 surpassed the 10,000 mark on Friday, May 15.

In all, 10,138 have died, nearly the number of World War II casualties from New Jersey. The somber statistic comes as the state is readying for Memorial Day, when many ceremonies honoring the state’s war dead will be canceled or held virtually.

“That is a staggering number,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his Friday news briefing. “We think about all of the prior fights we have had as a county, as a state, from 9/11 to world wars … each and every one of those those lives we lost in those attacks, we hold them, and always will, in a special place, and we will hold these lost in this pandemic in a special place alongside them.”

Elective surgeries to resume

Despite the immense cumulative coronavirus death toll, in recent weeks the trend of new deaths, infections and hospitalizations across the state has been downward, prompting Gov. Murphy to take several steps to gradually loosen restrictions.

Earlier this week, the governor announced the opening of nonessential retail stores for curbside pickup starting May 18, and the opening of boardwalks and beaches with capacity limits on May 22.

On Friday, he announced that elective surgeries may resume on May 26. Elective surgeries had been suspended on March 23 because the state needed to make sure hospitals had enough resources to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients.

“Allowing for these procedures to resume is a big step forward for public health. We are able to do this on May 26 because the data we receive daily from within our hospitals says we can. Our hospitals are no longer on crisis footing and can assist in non-Covid-19 cases,” Gov. Murphy said.

“Although these procedures are called elective, for many people who are battling an illness or dealing with chronic pain, these surgeries are vital to their health and well being,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “With the stress on hospital capacities and resources declining, and decreasing numbers of new cases of COVID-19, we are taking the step to allow phased-in reopening of elective surgeries.

“Safety and protection of patients and staff will be paramount. Facilities must develop plans to test patients 72 hours prior to surgery and conduct symptom screening on the day of surgery. They will additionally require quarantine three days before surgery,” she said.

On Monday, the state Department of Health will provide hospitals and health-care practitioners with detailed protocols to follow.

