Squan students discuss COVID-19 crisis with Cory Booker

MANASQUAN — Students at Manasquan High School had a unique opportunity last week to connect with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and have an honest conversation about the current health crisis.

Tenth grade students in Jay Bryant’s U.S. 1 Honors class called into a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, May 5, to ask the senator about his perspective on the pandemic, the state of the economy, and how the country and state will move forward.

“He just wanted to see how online school is going, but we also had a bunch of questions for him about the current crisis,” Mr. Bryant said. “I was very impressed by the depth of the students’ questions and the concern they had.”

“The students really enjoyed the opportunity to interact with the senator, talk about the crisis we have right now and have a direct response and direct connection to their New Jersey representatives that are representing them at the federal level,” he said.

Mr. Bryant said he thought Sen. Booker did a great job of putting the students at ease and connecting with them so they were able to have a candid dialogue about the current crisis and ask serious questions.

“It was a great opportunity for these students who are really genuinely concerned about what is going to happen going forward,” Mr. Bryant said.

Mr. Bryant said his own family — wife Sharon, daughter Lillian and son Jack — even listened as the senator spoke to his class, and they had their own conversation about what was said later that night.

One of the biggest takeaways, Mr. Bryant said, was the emphasis on the importance of having a plan in order to move forward and address the dual health and economic crisis.

“I think the fact that he took time out of his day to do a Zoom call with some 10th graders from Manasquan High School was really cool,” said Hannah Doherty. “It was nice to hear all of his answers because he really responded to every part of each question and took his time.”

