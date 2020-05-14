Spring Lake plans for May 23 beach opening

SPRING LAKE — Saturday, May 23, is the date that the borough plans to begin operating and staffing the beach, assuming state approval is received by then, according to Mayor Jennifer Naughton.

During the remote mayor and council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Naughton also announced the cessation of beach badge sales, stating that the borough had reached its hard limit after two days of sales.

She said borough officials have been observing the opening of beaches around the country and they do not want a situation in which the beach opens and then has to be shut down shortly after due to lack of social distancing.

“We want to be able to open and operate our beach safely this summer, but we can’t do that without your help,” the mayor said. “We’re really asking people to be our allies in this effort.”

“Our goal is to have a safe beach where we can practice social distancing. We don’t want to have to roll back the solution that we put in place,” she said.

BEACH USE AND ACCESS

Once the beach is opened, all access points will be open and visitors will be advised to practice social distancing — maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals and at least 12 feet between towels and chairs. Large groups and gatherings will be prohibited.

While it is not typical for the borough to tell people where to sit on the beach, Mayor Naughton asked beachgoers to spread out and avoid crowding together even if that means moving to a different area.

Beach capacity will be monitored regularly to determine if it is necessary to reduce or restrict access to specific areas of the beach.

Residents and visitors will be required to wear masks when utilizing bathrooms, snack bars and access points, and when interacting with beach staff, lifeguards or police officers.

The boardwalk will remain closed except at the designated access points. However, food will temporarily be allowed on the beach. Only small, soft coolers with food and nonalcoholic beverages will be permitted. All trash must be carried out and littering prohibition will be strictly enforced.

Bathrooms will be open with new cleaning protocols and social distancing guidelines enforced. Showers and water fountains will not be available.

Beach boxes will be in place and access will be provided to the pool locker area. Both North and South End pools will remain closed while the ban on public bathing is in place.

Beach operations will be reviewed and may be adjusted for the period of June 15 to Sept. 7. The beach will be operated daily during this time and badges will be required seven days a week.

BADGE PICKUP

Seasonal badges may be picked up at the Little League concession stand at Marucci Park, Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily badges will be available for pickup beginning Friday, May 22, at the Spring Lake Train Station’s service window from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday on Memorial Day weekend and Friday through Sunday on weekends through June 14.

There will be no cash or credit card sales at the beachfront.

