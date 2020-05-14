Organizations join to host food drive benefiting Fulfill

MANASQUAN — The NFL Alumni Central Jersey Chapter in cooperation with The Salty Whale, Manasquan Police Department and Monmouth Council Boy Scouts will hold a food drive this weekend to benefit Fulfill.

Wall resident Mike Attardi, a former NFL player, arranged the partnership with the goal to provide more than 7,000 meals and to help meet the needs of Fulfill — a food bank that serves food insecure residents of Monmouth and Ocean county.

“Record numbers are unemployed, businesses are shut down and budgets are extremely tight. These large numbers are not even including the homeless, which need our help more than ever,” Mr. Attardi said.

Donations may be dropped off on Saturday, May 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. at The Salty Whale, 390 East Main St. In order to practice safe social distancing, organizers are asking people to simply drive-up and drop-off without leaving their cars.

NFL Alumni has more than 35 chapters throughout the United States — its newest being the Central Jersey chapter which covers Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties.

Mr. Attardi said nearly 20 former NFL players live in the Central Jersey area, several of which will be accepting donations on Saturday.

Monetary donations will also help provide warm meals through The Salty Whale.

“Every dollar raised from this COVID-19 response [fundraiser] will be used to get food and funds to local neighbors here in Monmouth and Ocean counties,” Mr. Attardi said.

According to Mr. Attardi, one of the biggest challenges for food banks is the delivery of food due to limited trucks and drivers. “We are using our own distribution network of former NFL players and Boy Scout volunteers to reduce the logistics in a safe and friendly environment,” he said.

For more information, call Mr. Attardi at 848-218-9009 or visit NFL Alumni Central Jersey Chapter on Facebook.

