Heights may allow outdoor seating at restaurants

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough is drafting an ordinance that would allow permitted restaurants to offer outdoor seating to customers, Mayor Christopher Campion said during his weekly update on Tuesday.

The ordinance will impose “a lot of restrictions” on participating restaurants, according to Mr. Campion, including limited capacity and seating and spacing requirements.

“There’s a lot of consideration going into this to help our resident restaurants survive,” Mr. Campion said. “We’re not looking to expand their business. We want to help them survive and get through this, but we also want to make sure we have sufficient restrictions included.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Restaurants that violate regulations stipulated in the unfinished ordinance will face “stiff penalties,” Mr. Campion added.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.