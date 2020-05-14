H.W. Mountz produces ear guards for frontline workers

SPRING LAKE — A collaborative effort among the H.W. Mountz PTA, teachers and students has allowed for the production of hundreds of 3D-printed ear guards for frontline workers.

Since production first began, more than 100 ear guards have been donated to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. The next batch will be given to the Spring Lake First Aid Squad, Spring Lake fire and police departments and Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

“Mountz has always been supportive of our local community and we strive to help as many community members as we can in any capacity. We are so thankful to the first responders and health-care workers who are working on the frontlines,” Mountz PTA member Eileen Lin said.

The project began several weeks ago when Ms. Lin shared an article about ear guards with school administration — understanding firsthand the discomfort that frontline workers are facing from wearing face masks for extended periods of time.

“Since this pandemic began and Mountz closed, I have been searching for ways for Mountz to be able to give back to the community,” Ms. Lin said.

While reading one night, Ms. Lin said she came upon an article in the Washington Post about a 13-year-old boy from Canada who was making ear guards for his community using his 3D printer.

“I knew this was the project to pursue,” she said. “The article included pictures of health-care workers with bruises on their faces from wearing face masks, which haunted me.”

“As a doctor, I know what it’s like to work for hours straight without eating or sleeping to provide for patient care,” Ms. Lin said.

She said with her husband serving as the network president at Hackensack Meridian Health, she knew they would easily be able to get ear guards into the hands of those who need them.

She sent an email that night to technology teacher Mary Pearce, who accepted the challenge and got to work the next day.

