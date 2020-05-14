Chamber fishing tournament still planned

BRIELLE — The Brielle Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with plans to host its 16th annual Family Fishing Tournament this June, despite the uncertainties raised by the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We realize that in the grand scheme of things, our little tournament is pretty small on the scale,” tournament chairman Derrick Ward wrote in an open letter sent to The Coast Star. “We also realize that for some, especially the kids, that it represents some normalcy and an opportunity for something to look forward to and enjoy.

“Of course we are aware that due to the current state of affairs we will not be able to hold this event as we have in past years. We will be attempting new formats and following the social distancing mandates from our governor at the time our event is to be held in June. This will obviously be a fluid situation.”

Participants fishing for striped bass, bluefish and fluke may win hundreds of dollars in gift certificates to Brielle Chamber of Commerce businesses. Junior competitors [those age 14 and younger] are eligible for first, second and third place prizes.

