Borough Council adopts $9M budget for 2020

BRIELLE — The mayor and council adopted the 2020 municipal budget totalling $9,456,454.05 during the virtual public hearing and council meeting held online Monday evening.

The new municipal tax levy of $6,989,704.20 has grown by $149,618.20 from the previous year. There is also a .005 increase to the municipal tax rate — a half-cent difference, according to finance committee chairman John Visceglia.

The owners of an average Brielle residence valued at $600,000 will see an estimated $31.66 increase in their municipal property tax bill, according to municipal clerk Thomas Nolan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor and council also adopted a routine bond ordinance and an amendment to the borough code in regard to land use.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.