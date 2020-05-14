Avon-By-The-Sea to open beach, boardwalk

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea have officially opened their beaches for weekends starting Memorial Day Weekend. The borough has also announced the reopening of their boardwalk as of Friday, March 8.

The Commissioners of Avon-By-The-Sea passed a resolution at their Monday, May 11 meeting to open up the beachfront on the weekends of May 23, May 30, June 6 and June 13. After those weekends have passed, the beach will be open daily from June 15 to September 7.

The beaches will be open for swimming with lifeguards from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and then will be closed at 8 p.m. in accordance with Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order 107.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seasonal beach badges will be available for purchase at the Sylvania and Norwood avenues tag booths between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15.

The borough has asked that anyone who is purchasing a seasonal badge should wear a facemask or face cloth. In person payments must be made by exact change or check with a current driver’s license. Starting May 23, seasonal and a limited amount of daily badges will be sold online only.

Beach badge prices are as followed for Avon-By-The-Sea for the summer of 2020, adult seasonal badges are $95; senior seasonal, which require proof of age and are 65 plus are $50; young adult badges from the ages of 12 to 18 are $50; and daily badges available beginning March 23, only online will be $10 per person over 12 years old.

The borough have placed the following regulations in place prior to the opening of the beach: no parking will take place on Ocean Avenue and there will be no diagonal parking throughout the borough; bathroom availability will be reduced and only one shower will be allowed on the beach and boardwalk; there will be no picnicking on streets, sidewalks or the boardwalk; benched have been removed from the boardwalk as sitting or congregating on the boardwalk is prohibited; bicycle riding will only be allowed prior to 9 a.m.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.