Helen Costantino

By
Star News Group Staff
-
42 views

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Helen Costantino, 86, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her cherished family.

Helen, also known as “Gooma” by those who knew her and loved her, was the family matriarch. She lived an abundant life of love, sacrifice and devotion to others. Her greatest joy in life