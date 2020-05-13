Captain Robert Merle Simpson Jr. USNR [RET], 86, of Virginia Beach, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a long illness from pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer.

Bob was born on November 6, 1933, in Sea Girt, to Robert Merle Simpson Sr. and Louisa Reed Simpson. He graduated from Manasquan High School in 1951 and University