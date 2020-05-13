Anna J. Piccione

Anna J. Piccione [Pulieri], 86, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Raised in Washington, she moved to Point Pleasant in 1979 and then Vero Beach, Florida, returning to Point Pleasant 16 years ago.

Mrs. Piccione loved to cook and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband