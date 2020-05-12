Murphy: NJ to expand testing and contact tracing, key to reopening state

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday detailed two key steps in the state’s strategy for lifting lockdown restrictions and reopening the economy.

The state must expand its testing capacity to at least 20,000 tests a day, and expand the number of contact tracers working in the state to at least 1,000, he said Tuesday.

“The road back is paved with five words: Public health creates economic health. We’re expanding our access to testing and putting together a robust tracing effort to give us faith that the public’s health will continue to be priority number one. Without that faith, there can be no economic restart or recovery,” the governor said.

Over the past two weeks, he said, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has gone down 48 percent since the peak, the number of new cases is down 61 percent and the number of deaths per day is down 28 percent.

“You have moved the trend lines in the right direction. You have saved lives. But compared to other regions and states, no state is as impacted as ours,” he said, noting that New Jersey now leads the nation in new cases and deaths per capita.

“Until there is a proven vaccine, our best chance at catching and containing COVID-19 is through testing and contact tracing,” he said.

Expanded testing

The state, which was conducting 6,000 tests a day in March and 12,000 a day in April, is working toward a goal of conducting at least 20,000 tests a day by the end of May, he said.

The state will use $6 million in federal funding to boost the test-production capacity at Rutgers University to 10,000 tests a day.

The state currently has 135 testing sites, both public and private, and CVS Pharmacy plans to have swab-and-send testing at 50 of its stores in New Jersey by the end of the month.

Testing will be for vulnerable populations, front-line workers and the general public, including residents who are suspected of having infections or prolonged exposure, the governor said.

The state Department of Health [DOH] will issue a directive requiring all residents and staff of long-term-care facilities be tested no later than May 26, and the facilities must confirm that they have updated their outbreak-prevention plan by May 19.

The DOH also will issue an order “expanding access to testing without a prescription for residents with possible exposure who fall into priority categories and lack access to a primary care practitioner. This is particularly important for our communities of color,” the governor said.

In addition, he said, the state plan will use mobile testing units to go into communities, including at churches and mosques.

Contract tracing workforce

“We’re going to have to use contact tracing unlike it’s never been used before,” Gov. Murphy said.

While contact tracing so far has been largely local, the state plans to centralize the efforts by building a Community Contact Tracing Corps, he said. Currently the state has 800 tracers, but it needs at least 1,000.

“We’re partnering with our state’s colleges and universities to employ their public health, social work and related students as our front-line workers,” he said, partnering with Rutgers for the first group of tracers.

Persons interested in becoming a contact tracer should visit covid19.nj.gov/tracer.

The state also is hiring the Dimagi technology firm to use its CommCare platform to ensure that all data is centralized and uniformly reported.

“This will not be cheap. It will take hundreds of millions of dollars. This will take the investment of significant state resources, federal resources and investments by our philanthropic and corporate partners,” the governor said.

The governor said the reopening process, which began with state parks, will be a gradual one.

“It’s not going to be one magic day when everything is open. We’re going to take a series of incremental steps,” he said.

On Tuesday, state health officials reported 898 new cases, for a total of 140,743 cases. Officials reported 198 new deaths, with 9,508 total fatalities since the pandemic hit.

‘Wave parade’ directive clarified

Graduation or birthday celebrations in which people drive by in their cars are still allowed, as long as they don’t involve in-person gatherings of people, State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said Monday, clarifying a directive on “wave parades” issued over the weekend.

“We would never and could not prevent vehicles from driving by” a graduate’s house and cheering, he said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s daily press briefing.

Col. Callahan said State Police had received word that students were being summoned to assemble in large groups for in-person graduations, prompted him to write the weekend directive that stated: “In the best interest of the health and safety of the public, in-person ceremonies, including graduations, all parades, including ‘wave parades’, that invite people to gather at a certain location, proms and other similar celebrations violate the enumerated conditions of the order.”

As a result, he wrote, those events “should therefore be canceled or postponed until such time as these restrictions are lifted. Until such time, virtual celebrations and other remote forms of recognition should take the place of any in-person or public ceremonies.”

Col. Callahan said the type of banned “wave parade” he was referring to in the directive is one where students got out of their cars and gathered in a large group on the front lawn of a high school or a football field for a celebration.

“When you have 50 people standing on top of each other, that’s where the problem is,” he said.

Gov. Murphy said while he doesn’t foresee such restrictions being lifted by June 1, it’s possible that later in the summer, the situation may change.

“Could we do it on Aug. 1? I’d put more money on that. Could we get there? Yes, I think we can but I can’t promise that,” Gov. Murphy said.

Menendez seeks $500B relief for states

Sen. Bob Menendez [D-NJ] joined Gov. Murphy in Trenton on Monday to urge the passage of a new $500 billion federal pandemic-relief package for states and municipalities.

The fund would stave off statewide layoffs of including front-line health workers, police, fire, EMS, educators, sanitation workers and those working to process unemployment applications, Gov. Murphy said, and keep those workers off unemployment.

“A fiscal disaster is not months away – hard decisions will be on our doorstep in just a few weeks. Time is of the essence, and Congress needs to act now,” the governor said.

“A national emergency requires a national response,” said Sen. Menendez, who together with Sen. Bill Cassidy [R-LA] is sponsoring the bipartisan State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition [SMART] Fund that targets added funding for COVID-19 hot zones such as the New York-New Jersey region.

“It’s not a blue state or red state issue — it’s an American issue,” he said.

But Gov. Murphy said there are some in Washington, such as Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell “who don’t seem to get it,” and whose state, Kentucky, gets back $2.41 from blue state taxpayers for every dollar it sends to Washington.

“Some have suggested that our states should just go bankrupt,” similar to a classic headline, but with the message today – ‘Washington to States: Drop Dead.’

Gov. Murphy reported that on Monday, New Jersey had 139,945 total cases of COVID-19, with 1,453 new cases, a “continual moderation.” The state had 4,195 patients hospitalized, with 1,255 in critical care or intensive care units, reflecting a downward trend, he said.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.