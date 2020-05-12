Megan Elizabeth Fischer

Megan Elizabeth Fischer [Croake], 47, died peacefully at home in Manasquan on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 27, 1973. She was raised in Staten Island and attended Notre Dame Academy high school where she played basketball and ran track. Megan received a Bachelor of Arts degree from