Megan Elizabeth Fischer [Croake], 47, died peacefully at home in Manasquan on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 27, 1973. She was raised in Staten Island and attended Notre Dame Academy high school where she played basketball and ran track. Megan received a Bachelor of Arts degree from
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)