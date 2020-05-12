Kathleen M. Wilson

Kathleen M. Wilson, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with her family by her side.

Kathy was born in Newark on September 9, 1953 and was a lifelong resident of Spring Lake Heights. Kathy was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend