Kathleen F. Hammond

Kathleen F. Hammond, 80, of West Belmar, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after complications from Parkinson’s Disease on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Born and raised in Bayonne, Kathleen moved to West Belmar where she raised her family, over 50 years ago. She was a graduate of Holy Family Academy, Bayonne. After