‘Wave parade’ high school graduation directive clarified

TRENTON — Graduation or birthday celebrations in which people drive by in their cars are still allowed, as long as they don’t involve in-person gatherings of people, State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said Monday, clarifying a directive on “wave parades” issued over the weekend.

“We would never and could not prevent vehicles from driving by” a graduate’s house and cheering, he said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s daily press briefing.

Col. Callahan said State Police had received word that students were being summoned to assemble in large groups for in-person graduations, prompted him to write the weekend directive that stated: “In the best interest of the health and safety of the public, in-person ceremonies, including graduations, all parades, including ‘wave parades,’ that invite people to gather at a certain location, proms and other similar celebrations violate the enumerated conditions of the order.”

As a result, he wrote, those events “should therefore be canceled or postponed until such time as these restrictions are lifted. Until such time, virtual celebrations and other remote forms of recognition should take the place of any in-person or public ceremonies.”

Col. Callahan said the type of banned “wave parade” he was referring to in the directive is one where students got out of their cars and gathered in a large group on the front lawn of a high school or a football field for a celebration.

“When you have 50 people standing on top of each other, that’s where the problem is,” he said.

Gov. Murphy said while he doesn’t foresee such restrictions being lifted by June 1, it’s possible that later in the summer, the situation may change.

“Could we do it on Aug. 1? I’d put more money on that. Could we get there? Yes, I think we can but I can’t promise that,” Gov. Murphy said.

Menendez seeks $500B relief for states

Sen. Bob Menendez [D-NJ] joined Gov. Murphy in Trenton on Monday to urge the passage of a new $500 billion federal pandemic-relief package for states and municipalities.

The fund would stave off statewide layoffs of including front-line health workers, police, fire, EMS, educators, sanitation workers and those working to process unemployment applications, Gov. Murphy said, and keep those workers off unemployment.

“A fiscal disaster is not months away – hard decisions will be on our doorstep in just a few weeks. Time is of the essence, and Congress needs to act now,” the governor said.

“A national emergency requires a national response,” said Sen. Menendez, who together with Sen. Bill Cassidy [R-LA] is sponsoring the bipartisan State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition [SMART] Fund that targets added funding for COVID-19 hot zones such as the New York-New Jersey region.

“It’s not a blue state or red state issue — it’s an American issue,” he said.

But Gov. Murphy said there are some in Washington, such as Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell “who don’t seem to get it,” and whose state, Kentucky, gets back $2.41 from blue state taxpayers for every dollar it sends to Washington.

“Some have suggested that our states should just go bankrupt,” similar to a classic headline, but with the message today – ‘Washington to States: Drop Dead.’

Gov. Murphy reported that on Monday, New Jersey had 139,945 total cases of COVID-19, with 1,453 new cases, a “continual moderation.” The state had 4,195 patients hospitalized, with 1,255 in critical care or intensive care units, reflecting a downward trend, he said.

