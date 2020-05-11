Lanie “Adaline” Hall Gray, 91, of Ocean Ridge, Florida, formerly of Kinston, North Carolina peacefully entered her heavenly home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Born to Frank and Lanie Hall on September 7, 1928 in Lenoir County North Carolina, Adaline attended Contentnea School and Dover High School, graduating valedictorian of her class. Adaline worked at