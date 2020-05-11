Lanie “Adaline” Hall Gray, 91, of Ocean Ridge, Florida, formerly of Kinston, North Carolina peacefully entered her heavenly home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Born to Frank and Lanie Hall on September 7, 1928 in Lenoir County North Carolina, Adaline attended Contentnea School and Dover High School, graduating valedictorian of her class. Adaline worked at
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)